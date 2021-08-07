Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Football Federation has agreed to delay the national football tournament V.League 2021 till February 12, 2022.



Under its recently-adopted Resolution No.228/NQ-BCHLDBDVN on the organisation of national professional football tournaments 2021, the first stage of the V.League 2021 will resume on February 12, 2022. The second stage will take place from February 16 to March 12, 2022.



The Bamboo Airways National Cup 2021 will start on January 17, 2022. The quarter-final round is scheduled for February 8, 2022 while the semi-final and final will be from March 15-18, 2022./.