V.League 2021 to return in mid-March
V.League 2021 will return on March 13, with a detailed plan requiring further discussion, the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) has announced.
According to VPF General Director Nguyen Minh Ngoc, the match schedule has only been set until the end of the first phase’s Round 10.
Local authorities will decide whether spectators can attend matches in their localities, he said, adding that a decision must be submitted to the VPF at least four days prior to the match.
The league was previously postponed because of COVID-19./.