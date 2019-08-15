Hoang Vu Samson of Quang Nam (left) vies for a ball against Nguyen Huu Tuan of HCM City during their V.League 1 match on August 10. (Photo: VPF)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The video assistant referee (VAR) will not be used in the V.League 1 this season because of a FIFA rule change.



Early this year, Tran Anh Tu, chairman of the Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) company's board of directors, announced the technology would be used in Vietnam to ensure the fairness of matches, especially towards the end of the season.



However Tu recently confirmed that VAR application will be delayed despite many complaints about the quality of referees and, at times, their controversial decisions.



“It is because FIFA has changed their policies of supervision, management and license for the use of VAR,” said Tu.



“Previously we just had to work with FIFA’s recognised partners for applying, then FIFA will come to take over. Now, they will take charge from the beginning. Recently Thailand and Indonesia also paused using VAR as FIFA wanted to re-evaluate it,” he said.



According to Tu, Thai football officials told him about many problems when using VAR, as teams demanded VAR reviews for many decisions, holding up play.



“VAR equipment has been ready in Vietnam. We're just waiting for FIFA’s approval.” he said.



However, Vietnam’s VAR officials have not been trained on the new technology.



The national premier league is close to the end, with only six rounds of fixtures left.



Defending champions Hanoi FC are on top with 40 points, with Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Ninh in second and third, respectively.



The VPF, which manages local tournaments, plans to invite foreign referees to officiate the last two rounds of fixtures in October. - VNS/VNA