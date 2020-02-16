Business Garment group to provide 6 million face masks in February amid COVID-19 The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) is exerting efforts to produce around 6 million antibacterial face masks in February to meet increasing demand amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Business Son La hydropower company aims to produce more electricity in 2020 Son La hydropower company has set a target of producing over 11.7 billion kWh of electricity in 2020, up about 2.5 billion kWh compared to the previous year.