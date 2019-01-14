Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The VN Index lost 0.91 points on January 14 to 901.8 points, with 143.8 million shares worth nearly 2.8 trillion VND (120.4 million USD) traded during the session.Upturn was seen in the prices of 121 codes, while drops were recorded in 162 others.On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX Index also suffered a fall of 0.29 points to 101.58 points.More than 33.17 million shares worth some 377.3 billion VND were sold with 61 advancing and 70 declining codes.The sharpest drop was seen in the prices of GAS with 1.6 percent, BVH with 2.1 percent, NVL 2 percent, and PLX 0.7 percent.Meanwhile, VNM, POW, VHM, and VRE enjoyed increases in price ranging from 0.7-4.7 percent.In the banking group, the prices of VCB, TPB, and STB rose, contrary to those of MBB, TCB, and VPB.During the session, foreign investors bought more than 932,290 shares worth over 39 billion VND on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), with the highest number of purchased shares being VRE, followed by SSI, HDB, and VJC. On the day, 43 billion VND worth of HPG shares were sold by the investors.On the HNX, foreign investors bought 306,262 shares with 5.37 billion VND, mostly on PVS. –VNA