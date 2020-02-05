Business Khanh Hoa: ocean tuna boats return to shore Tens of ocean tuna boats on February 4 moored in the Hon Ro Port in Nha Trang city, the central province of Khanh Hoa, after a month-long voyage that lasted throughout the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Business Rice exports to Philippines in 2019 surge Vietnam shipped 884.94 million USD worth of rice to the Philippines in 2019, a year-on-year rise of 92.58 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on February 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,196 VND/USD on February 5, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Manufacturing sees modest boost in January The opening month of this year saw a modest improvement in business conditions in the Vietnamese manufacturing sector, according to a report by a London-based information services firm.