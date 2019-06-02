Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Vu Anh Quang has lauded diverse activities of the Association of Vietnamese Students in the European country over the past time. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Vu Anh Quang has lauded diverse activities of the Association of Vietnamese Students in the European country over the past time.Addressing a congress on June 1, the diplomat encouraged the students to contribute more to the homeland and promote Vietnam’s position in the world arena.Trinh Hoang Khai, President of the association for 2017-2019, reviewed major achievements and activities carried out by Vietnamese students in Belgium over the past tenure.The congress elected Pham Sy Hieu as the association’s President during the new term, who pledged to work harder to connect Vietnamese students in the country and join hands with the General Association of Vietnamese in Belgium to build a strong Vietnamese community.About 200 Vietnamese students are living and studying in Belgium’s major cities like Brussels, Ghent, Leuven, Liege, Antwerp, Hasselt and Mons.-VNA