Joining in 1969, VNA is among the active members of the organisation, hosting OANA Executive Board meetings in 1989, 1999, 2005, and 2019 and contributing to the implementation of the organisation’s goals.

Through OANA’s media channels, VNA has promoted the Party and State’s policies as well as images of Vietnam and its people with international friends.



With representative offices in all 63 cities and provinces nationwide and 30 overseas bureaus in the five continents, VNA has a strong contingent of reporters working at home and abroad. This is a unique advantage that no other press agency in Vietnam possesses.



VNA has established bilateral and multilateral cooperative ties with more than 40 press agencies and prestigious press organisations in the world, such as AFP, Reuters, AP, TASS, and Kyodo. Its mainstream news items are posted on its partners’ media channels, helping improve the efficiency of Vietnam’s external affairs work./.

VNA