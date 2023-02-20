Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ba Ria - Vung Tau expects stronger ties with Russia's Rostov Oblast Leaders of the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau on February 20 had a meeting with a delegation of the Russian Federation Council led by its First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin, who also represented the administration of Rostov Oblast, to discuss the two localities’ cooperation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Public Security Ministry’s search-and-rescue team returns from Turkey A search-and-rescue team of the Ministry of Public Security returned to Hanoi on February 19 after completing its mission of helping with the search and rescue of earthquake victims in Turkey.