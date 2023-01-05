VNA daily’s Devotion Awards to honour outstanding figures in sports this year
At the event to launch the awards (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s daily The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) has freshly announced nominations for its Devotion Awards 2023, which features new categories for sports in addition to traditional ones for music.
The sport awards consist of three categories.
One of the 10 nominations honours individuals with outstanding achievements, good impressions and dedication in sports activities throughout the year, and another acknowledging young athletes with outstanding achievements and good impressions sees five athletes nominated. Fans will vote to select winners of the two categories via the Bvote system, starting January 4.
The last category ‘Sports Achievement of the Year’ aims to recognise breakthrough by individuals or teams in professional fields, demonstrating the development of Vietnamese sports. Winners will be selected and awarded by a council under the organising committee.
The music awards maintain its traditional voting by cultural journalists for the four categories of the programme, album, producer, and musician of the year.
Its five remaining categories of the song, music video, new artist, female and male singers of the year have their winners selected by votes from both journalists and music lovers nationwide.
The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in March./.