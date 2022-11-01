Hanoi (VNA) – General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 1 for Director of the Korea Press Foundation Lee Hee-young.



Trang said the VNA is a national news agency under the management of the Government and the official news agency of the State. It provides multimedia services for the press system at home and abroad in five languages, namely Vietnamese, Chinese, English, French, and Spanish.



With 20 information units, four units assisting the General Director and four information service units, the VNA has 2,300 employees, including over 1,000 reporters and editors. Amid the digital transformation, the VNA is now the biggest supplier of news in the country, from source news in photo, audio, infographic format to daily, weekly publications, magazines, pictorial newspaper and electronic newswire on mobile phones and social media. Print and electronic newspapers are published in 10 languages, namely Vietnamese, Lao, Khmer, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russia, English, French, and Spanish.



The VNA also has a professional social organisation called VNA Journalists’ Association under the management of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association. With a 900-strong members, it has become one of those with the largest membership.



As Vietnam and the Republic of Korea are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, Trang expressed her belief that the visit will reinforce bilateral press cooperation, contributing to further strengthening ties between the two countries.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Lee, for his part, said the KPF is a multidisciplinary foundation with many activities such as training journalists, supporting journalism rights, protecting rights and interests of member journalists, and helping journalists learn about international press and culture, including Vietnam.



Members of the KPF delegation, mostly young journalists, discussed professionalism in press activities, operations of the VNA units, development trend of the VNA and Vietnamese press agencies amid digital transformation.



Asked about how the VNA will work to maintain its role in the press sector, Trang highlighted a need to focus on contents, professionalism and technology.



According to her, 48% of the staff in VNA are women and the rate of female leaders in the agency is high.



On the occasion, Trang presented a collection of the Vietnam's heritage photos taken by VNA photographers to the delegation./.