Welcoming the Korean guest, Trang expressed her belief that the visit of the KPF delegation will reinforce bilateral press cooperation, contributing to further strengthening ties between the two countries.

Briefing the guest about the structure, function and operation of the host State agency, Trang stressed that, amid the digital transformation, the VNA is now the biggest supplier of news in the country. Print and electronic newspapers of the agency are published in 10 languages, she added.

Lee, for his part, said the KPF is a multidisciplinary foundation. Helping journalists learn about international press and culture, including Vietnam, is one of the foundation’s activities.

Members of the KPF delegation, mostly young journalists, discussed professionalism in press activities, operations of the VNA units, development trend of the VNA and Vietnamese press agencies amid digital transformation.

On the occasion, Trang presented a collection of the Vietnam's heritage photos taken by VNA photographers to the delegation./.

VNA