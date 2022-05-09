On display are 100 large-format photos selected from thousands of documentary photos about the previous SEA Games.



The photos, taken by VNA reporters, introduce to the public impressive moments and images of outstanding Vietnamese athletes in the past SEA Games from 2003 to 2019.



These images show the confidence and determination of the athletes, who have tried their best to contribute to enhancing the position of Vietnam's sports in the regional and international arenas./.

VNA