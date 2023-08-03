The photo exhibition entitled "Vietnam - Japan: Towards the Future, Reaching out to the World" displays 50 large-sized photos carefully selected from the archives of both the VNA and Kyodo News, featuring the panorama of the friendly and cooperative relations between Vietnam and Japan over the past five decades.

Speaking at the event, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang affirmed that the year 2023 holds special significance as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Throughout their development stages, the two sides have always provided each other with extremely effective support and assistance in both bilateral cooperation and at multilateral forums, enabling them to fulfill their media missions, deliver official, timely, and modern information to the public in both countries and bring information to the world, Trang said.

Kyodo President Mizutani Toru said that the photos on display symbolise the exchange and friendship between the two countries in various fields, affirming their extensive and diverse cooperation.

As the theme of this event goes, he said he hoped that Japan and Vietnam will jointly move towards the future and further deepen their friendship and cooperation for peace and stability in the world.

Visitors to the exhibition will have an opportunity to look back on the significant milestones and prominent events over the past five decades in all bilateral cooperation areas captured by photographers from the VNA and Kyodo News./.

