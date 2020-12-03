Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (centre), VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi (second, left), and other delegates mark the launch of the special website on the 13th National Party Congress on December 3 (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) launched a special website on December 3 that provides information on the 13th National Party Congress in different forms and languages.The launch was attended by Party Central Committee member and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and representatives from ministries, sectors, and central agencies, and domestic and foreign media outlets in Hanoi.The website, at http://daihoidang.vn , provides information, both archival and updated, in the form of text, photos, videos, infographics, and data so that domestic and foreign media agencies and readers can easily gain an insight into all of the National Party Congresses and all-level Party Congresses in history ahead of the 13th National Party Congress.The archival information includes documents issued at National Party Congresses, biographies of Party General Secretaries since the first congress, full lists of members of the Politburo, the Party Central Committee , and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in the 12th tenure, along with lists of the standing boards for the 2020-2025 tenure of all Party Organisations in provinces, centrally-run cities, ministries, sectors, and central agencies.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Party Central Committee member and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam spoke highly of the VNA’s efforts to launch the special website, saying as a national news agency to provide original/source information, the VNA has proved its role in providing information to the public and serving research work.



The Deputy PM highlighted the significance of the website, saying it will both promptly provide information on the 13th National Party Congress and serve a database on information relating to the Party congresses in a systematic manner.



He urged the VNA to continue upholding its role and keeping the momentum to further contribute to the success of the 13th National Congress.



Party Central Committee member and General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Nguyen Duc Loi affirmed that the agency will continue performing well its role in covering news and providing updates on the upcoming National Party Congress.

VNA