VNA leader meets veteran photographers granted Ho Chi Minh, State prizes
VNA Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung (second, from left) and VNA photographers who receive the 2022 Ho Chi Minh Prize and the State Prize on literature and arts. (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) held a gathering on May 18 with photographers who used to work at the agency and were granted the 2022 Ho Chi Minh Prize and the State Prize on literature and arts.
Addressing the event in Hanoi, VNA Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung said that since the Ho Chi Minh and State Prizes were first presented in 1996, 19 journalists from the VNA have been honoured with four Ho Chi Minh Prizes and 18 State Prizes on literature and arts, in the field of photography.
VNA Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung speaks at the meeting. (Photo:VNA)Among them, martyr-journalist Luong Nghia Dung, late photographer Vo An Khanh, and journalist Chu Chi Thanh were granted both prizes.
The prizes, presented every five years, are noble awards from the Party, State, and people to the VNA and its brave journalists who have stood side by side with the nation during historic moments and contributed to the national liberation, reunification, construction, and safeguarding, Nhung noted, describing this as a great source of pride and honour for generations the VNA staff.
Participants at the meeting. (Photo:VNA)Many VNA reporters laid down their lives on battlefields while performing their duties. With over 260 among the more than 400 martyr-journalists nationwide, the VNA is the Vietnamese press agency having the highest number of martyr-journalists. It also has the largest number of photos about the country’s resistance wars and major historic events. Those photos have become a priceless asset for the revolutionary press and the photography of Vietnam, according to the official.
Participants pose for a photo at VNA headquarters. (Photo:VNA)At the meeting, the veteran journalists shared their love for the job, stories about the days full of hardships but also glorious, and memories of the photo collections winning the Ho Chi Minh and State prizes.
Seven veteran journalists of the VNA will be honoured this time. Among them, photographer Chu Chi Thanh will be granted the Ho Chi Minh Prize while photographers Nguyen Huu Loc, Pham Van Thinh, Dinh Quang Thanh, Tran Van Tuan with the State Prize. Late photographers Vo An Khanh and Nguyen Dang will be posthumously presented with the Ho Chi Minh and State Prizes, respectively.
The award ceremony will be held at the Hanoi Opera House on May 19./.