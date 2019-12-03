VNA, PRD boost cooperation in news exchange
-
The 16th Joint Technical Committee Meeting between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PRD) takes place in Bangkok, December 2 (Photo: VNA)
-
VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang and her PRD counterpart Pichaya Muangnao ink a document approving a cooperation report (Photo: VNA)
-
The document marks a new cooperation stage between the two sides (Photo: VNA)
-
VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang during the meeting in Bangkok (Photo: VNA)
-
VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang and VNA delegation visit the Thai Government’s anti-fake news centre at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (Photo: VNA)
-
VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang and the VNA delegation visit the Thai Government’s anti-fake news centre at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (Photo: VNA)
-
VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang has a working session with the Telephone Organisation of Thailand that manages anti-fake news centre (Photo: VNA)
-
VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang presents a photo taken by VNA journalist to Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Nguyen Hai Bang (Photo: VNA)