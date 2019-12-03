Hotline: (024) 39411349
VNA, PRD boost cooperation in news exchange

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PRD) have agreed to boost cooperation in information and news exchange.
VNA

  • The 16th Joint Technical Committee Meeting between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PRD) takes place in Bangkok,  December 2 (Photo: VNA)

  • VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang and her PRD counterpart Pichaya Muangnao ink a document approving a cooperation report (Photo: VNA)

  • The document marks a new cooperation stage between the two sides (Photo: VNA)

  • VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang during the meeting in Bangkok (Photo: VNA)

  • VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang and VNA delegation visit the Thai Government’s anti-fake news centre at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (Photo: VNA)

  • VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang and the VNA delegation visit the Thai Government’s anti-fake news centre at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (Photo: VNA)

  • VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang has a working session with the Telephone Organisation of Thailand that manages anti-fake news centre (Photo: VNA)

  • VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang presents a photo taken by VNA journalist to Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Nguyen Hai Bang (Photo: VNA)

