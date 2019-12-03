Society Exchange between Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian farmers ends A friendship exchange between Vietnamese, Lao and Cambodian farmers wrapped up in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on December 2.

Society PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates Vietnam’s men football team Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 2 sent his congratulations to the national men’s football team and coach Park Hang-seo on their achievements at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines.

Society Priorities of ASEAN socio-cultural community in 2020 discussed The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a conference in Hanoi on December 2 to popularise and prepare for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

Society Vietnamese women association in Tanzania supports orphans A delegation of the Vietnamese Women Association in Tanzania on December 1 paid a visit and presented gifts to orphans in Bagamoyo city, 70 km from the country’s Dar es Salaam capital city.