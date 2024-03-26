Society PM urges youth to pioneer in digital transformation The youths should play a pioneering role in spurring the nation’s digital transformation as the digital economy is expected to make up 30% of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a dialogue with them held in Hanoi on March 26.

Society Vietnam, US coordinate in drug fight The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes (C04) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are jointly holding the International Drug Enforcement Conference in the Asia-Pacific (Mini-IDEC) in the central city of Da Nang on March 26-27.

Society Vietnam-proposed resolution on International Day of Play approved The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on March 25 passed a draft resolution proposed by Vietnam and some other countries designating June 11 as International Day of Play.

Society Lao PM hails cooperation of Vietnamese, Lao ministries Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on March 26 hailed Vietnam-Laos cooperation in home affairs as he received Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Ministry Pham Thi Thanh Tra.