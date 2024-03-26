VNA presents nearly 1,000 books to Tuyen Quang students
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) chapter at the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) brought its Dinh Huu Du bookcase, with nearly 1,000 books, to Trung Yen secondary school, Son Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on March 26.
The presenting of books is part of the VNA youth union’s activities to mark the 93rd founding anniversary of the HCMCYU (March 26, 1931-2024).
Five scholarships were gifted to students with standout academic results at the school while four sets of reading tables and chairs were presented to the school which used to be a VNA base during the war against France.
The Dinh Huu Du Bookcase Initiative was set up by the VNA youth union to realise Du’s dream of bringing books to children in remote and mountainous areas. Du is a VNA reporter who laid down his life while reporting on floods in Yen Bai province in 2017./.