At the event (Photo: VNA)



Hai Phong (VNA) – Youth unions of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Le Chan district in the northern city of Hai Phong launched the programme “Say no to fake news” at Ngo Quyen secondary school on June 22.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's VNA chapter introduced the role and position of the agency in the country’s information work to students. She also spoke about students' challenges in accessing information, including fake news.



A VNA reporter in Hai Phong instructed students how to recognise fake news, their harmful impacts and legal regulations on the publication and sharing of fake news.



Via short clips and games, over 100 students at the school were excited to identify and handle fake news.



Hai Phong is the fourth locality among 63 cities and provinces nationwide chosen by the VNA to pilot an awareness campaign against fake news at schools./.