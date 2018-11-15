Nguyen Duc Loi, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and VNA Director General, speaks at the opening of the exhibition (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in collaboration with the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), opened a photo exhibition highlighting Vietnam’s sea and islands at the VNA Office in the central city of Da Nang on November 15.On display are nearly 150 photos taken by VNA reporters and Vietsovpetro (Russia-Vietnam Joint Venture) workers and engineers, capturing memorable moments during the sea and island sovereignty protection and sea-based economic development in combination with the national economic development over the past years.Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Nguyen Duc Loi, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and VNA Director General, said that in the mind of each Vietnamese, the sea and islands are so close and sacred for them.Along with the national building and safeguarding cause, over the past years, VNA reporters have been present in all coastal areas and on far-flung islands.The photo exhibition demonstrates the sentiments and responsibility of VNA journalists as well as Vietsovpetro engineers and workers towards the sacred sea and islands of the nation, as well as to Vietnamese people who laid down their lives and those who have exerted efforts for the cause of building, developing and safeguarding the national sea and islands, he added.The exhibition will remain open to visitors through November 22.-VNA