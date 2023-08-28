At the meeting, Trang congratulated Nicolas Dervaux, Representative of the Governments of the French-speaking Community of Belgium and the Walloon Region in Vietnam, for completing his term and welcomed his successor Pierre Du Ville.

Trang said over the past time, the Governments of the French-speaking Community of Belgium and the Wallonia region has implemented cooperation projects with Vietnam in various fields, bringing practical benefits to Vietnam's ministries and sectors, especially in human resources training.

Nicolas Dervaux affirmed the successful cooperative relationship between the Government of Wallonia-Bruxelles and Vietnam in general, and between its diplomatic mission and the VNA in particular.

Meanwhile, Pierre Du Ville said that in 2023 and 2024, the two sides will have a lot of activities to implement cooperation, especially the visit to Vietnam by the King and the Queen of Belgium in 2024 which will open a new cooperation relationship./.

VNA