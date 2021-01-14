VNA wins A prize of 2020 "Golden Hammer & Sickle" award
On April 23, 2020, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong presided over the national cadres conference to discuss the COVID-19 fight. Earlier, on March 30, 2020, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong issued a call for compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and
On the afternoon of March 22, 2020, at the headquarters of the Department of Military Medicine (the General Department of Logistics), Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and checked the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control implemented by the Ministry of Defense. (Photo: VNA)
On the evening of March 28, the Defence Ministry’s arm of chemical warfare sent soldiers to disinfect the whole Bach Mai Hospital, an outbreak hotspot with dozens of SARS-COV2 infected patients. (Photo: VNA)
A medical staff checks the health of international tourists at a quarantine site in Thanh Nhan Hospital, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
At 05h04 on Febuary 10, 2020, flight VN68 landed at Van Don International Airport, Quang Ninh province, bringing more than 30 Vietnamese citizens back from Wuhan. Vietnam is the first country to bring back its citizens from the epidemic epicentre. (Photo: VNA)
A doctor checks the health of COVID-19 patients being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, No.2, Dong Anh district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
People wait for COVID-19 tests at Long Bien Market, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Health staff take samples for testing for people in Ha Loi village (Me Linh commune, Me Linh district, Hanoi), where more than 10,000 people are isolated as soon as there is a suspected COVID-19 infected case. Thanks to the swift quarantine measures, Vietnamese localities have been successful controlling the epidemic. (Photo: VNA).
People in Truc Bach street, Ba Dinh district (Hanoi), are happy to finish the social distancing period. (Photo: VNA)