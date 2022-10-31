Society Agreement signed to improve capacity of identifying human remains from war The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the International Committee for Missing Persons (ICMP) on October 31 signed a cooperation plan on improving the capacity of identifying human remains from the war.

Society Delegation from State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs meets with OVs in Japan A delegation of the Foreign Ministry’s State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) led by its vice chairman Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam, had meetings with seven Vietnamese associations in Japan during the visit to the country from October 27-28.

Society Respect-paying service held for Vietnamese victim in Itaewon stampede A respect-paying service was held at Bucheon Hospital mortuary on October 31 for a Vietnamese citizen who died in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul two days ago.

Society Int'l forum discusses ways for Mekong Delta’s sustainable development The Can Tho University in the Mekong Delta city of the same name on October 30 hosted an International Forum on Sustainable Development of the Mekong Delta titled “Science and Technology: Driving forces for innovation and sustainable development”.