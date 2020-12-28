VNA’s fact-checking channel honoured at TikTok Awards Vietnam
Factcheckvn, a fact-checking channel launched by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on TikTok, was honoured as the community media channel of the year at TikTok Awards Vietnam 2020 ceremony held in HCM City on December 27 night.
Factcheckvn, a fact-checking channel launched by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on TikTok, was honoured as the community media channel of the year at TikTok Awards Vietnam 2020 ceremony held in HCM City on December 27 night.
TikTok Awards Vietnam, the first of its kind in the country, is to honour outstanding creators, trends and campaigns that have contributed to spreading positive messages to the community.
The TikTok account Factcheckvn forms part of the VNA’s fake news project named “The fight against fake news – Creative ideas and Effective solutions” that also includes an anti-fake news song in 15 languages and a training campaign for students.
In October, the project was named Best Project for News Literacy within the Asian Digital Media Awards 2020, organised by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
With creative and meaningful video clips, Factcheckvn has counted more than 66,000 followers shortly after its inception.
In his remarks at the awards ceremony, VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh highlighted the significance of approaching the target audience of TikTok, aged from 13 to around 20, who would be future readers of the official press.
“It is the mission of the VNA to provide honest and accurate information,” he stressed.
According to Minh, Factcheckvn is the first-ever fact-checking channel of the Vietnamese press circle through social platforms, which, he said, has received the strong response of youngsters. This fact shows young people are interested in information, especially in the context of rampant fake news.
Since 2019, VNA has implemented a series of creative initiatives. For example, an anti-fake-news rap song – a combination of rap and news information – was launched in April 2020. The song was first performed in Vietnamese and then translated into 14 other languages including English, Spanish, Russian, Italian, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Thai, Indonesian, Khmer, Lao and Arabic.
The awards cover 11 categories, including the creator, campaign, music and artist of the year, among others (Photo: VNA)
At the awards ceremony, VTV24 (@vtv24news) was named the information channel of the year for its outstanding development in 2020, as well as community contributions.
The awards cover 11 categories, including the creator, campaign, music and artist of the year, among others./.