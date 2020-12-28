With creative and meaningful video clips, Factcheckvn has counted more than 66,000 followers shortly after its inception. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks at the awards ceremony, VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh highlighted the significance of approaching the target audience of TikTok, aged from 13 to around 20, who would be future readers of the official press.“It is the mission of the VNA to provide honest and accurate information,” he stressed.According to Minh, Factcheckvn is the first-ever fact-checking channel of the Vietnamese press circle through social platforms, which, he said, has received the strong response of youngsters. This fact shows young people are interested in information, especially in the context of rampant fake news.Since 2019, VNA has implemented a series of creative initiatives. For example, an anti-fake-news rap song – a combination of rap and news information – was launched in April 2020. The song was first performed in Vietnamese and then translated into 14 other languages including English, Spanish, Russian, Italian, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Thai, Indonesian, Khmer, Lao and Arabic.