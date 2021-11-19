The organising board awards six first prizes, six second prizes, eight third prizes and six consolation prizes to the winners at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A group of journalists of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s representative office in the central city of Da Nang was honoured at a awarding ceremony of the 18th Da Nang Press Awards 2020 on November 19.



In the television category, reporters from the VNA’s television channel VNews in Da Nang won the first prize with the work “Tu tam diem Da Nang”. Meanwhile, journalist Trinh Quoc Dung secured the second prize in the electronic newspaper category with the series “Da Nang lay da phuc hoi phat trien kinh te”, and journalist Tran Le Lam took the third prize in the press photo category.



The organising board awarded six first prizes, six second prizes, eight third prizes and six consolation prizes to the winners at the event.



Nguyen Duc Nam, Editor-in-Chief of Da Nang Newspaper, Chairman of the Da Nang Journalists’ Association, and deputy head of the organization board of the Awards said that, after more than a year of launching, the association received 144 works from 24 central and local press agencies.



The winning works have good social impacts, contributing to guiding public opinion and social criticism, he said.



Addressing the event, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Thi Kim Yen highly valued the operation of reporters and editors of central and local press agencies, saying that press works have effectively contributed to improving the cultural and spiritual life, building morality and lifestyle for local people.



Press works have honestly and fully reflected all aspects of life, contributing to improving the people's confidence in the leadership of the Party, and authorities, she added./.