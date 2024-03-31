Foreign students read Vietnam Pictorial - a multilinguistic publication of the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Several printed editions of Vietnam Pictorial – a multilinguistic publication of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) have been presented to the ASEAN Centre at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) under Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The centre's director Associate Professor Ekaterina Koldunova highlighted the publication's content, saying that it provides various information about Vietnam for readers while receiving VNA correspondents in Moscow on March 30.



The centre's readers can learn much about Vietnam if the centre has all the issues for the whole year, she said.



She highly valued articles about traditional culture and arts. The well-designed publication, especially high-quality printed photos are impressive teaching materials for students, she said./.