VNA's photo exhibition lures delegates to Congress
Photos displayed at the exhibition provide a comprehensive view of the country’s major successes and achievements during the glorious struggle against foreign invaders and national construction and safeguarding under the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership over the last 91 years, since the Party was founded on February 3, 1930. In the photo: Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress visit the exhibition with photos taken by Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters. (Photo: VNA)
Since reunification, VNA reporters have taken countless vivid images of brave, undaunted, industrious, and creative Vietnamese people overcoming hardships to carry out the 'Doi Moi' (Renewal) policy issued at the sixth congress in 1986 and to integrate into the world. In the photo: Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress visit the exhibition with photos taken by VNA reporters. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress are impressed by photos displayed at the exhibition by VNA at the National Convention Centre. (Photo: VNA)
On display are 100 big-sized black & white and colour photos selected from tens of thousands of images in VNA’s archives. In the photo: Delegates visit the exhibition with photos taken by VNA reporters. (Photo: VNA)
The exhibition provides a comprehensive view of the country’s major successes and achievements during the glorious struggle against foreign invaders and national construction and safeguarding under the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership over the last 91 years. In the photo: Delegates visit the photo exhibition by VNA. (Photo: VNA)
The exhibition will last through February 2, 2021. In the photo: Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress visit the photo exhibition by VNA. (Photo: VNA)