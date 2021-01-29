Photos displayed at the exhibition provide a comprehensive view of the country’s major successes and achievements during the glorious struggle against foreign invaders and national construction and safeguarding under the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership over the last 91 years, since the Party was founded on February 3, 1930. In the photo: Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress visit the exhibition with photos taken by Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters. (Photo: VNA)