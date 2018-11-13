The Vietnam News Agency marked the 10th anniversary of its e-newspaper VietnamPlus at a ceremony on November 13 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency marked the 10th anniversary of its e-newspaper VietnamPlus at a ceremony on November 13.



The VietnamPlus, published at vietnamplus.vn, is one of Vietnam’s most popular mainstream e-newspapers, visited by the highest number of readers from the widest variety of countries. This is the largest multilingual online newspaper in Vietnam, with news delivered in Vietnamese, English, Chinese, French, and Spanish.



VietnamPlus has been a pioneer in applying new media technologies like mobile journalism, data journalism and 360-degree photos/videos, and offered unique publications such as the Mega story or RapNewsPlus, which has received an international award. The e-newspaper was also the first to introduce paid content in June this year.



The VietnamPlus has won high prizes at the annual national press awards for six consecutive years. It was ranked among the five most innovative editorial teams in the world despite their small size by WAN-IFRA in 2015.



Addressing the ceremony, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Popularisation and Education Commission Vo Van Thuong hailed the VNA for its efforts to establish itself as one of the strategic information agencies of the Party and the State.



He asked relevant ministries and agencies to assist the VNA in implementing a project to develop the VietnamPlus into a national e-newspaper that meets regional and world standards.



Party Central Committee member and Director General of VNA Nguyen Duc Loi commended the e-newspaper for optimizing the strength of the VNA, a State-run news agency with a network of bureaus in all 63 cities and provinces across the country and 30 bureaus overseas.



He required VietnamPlus to work harder to expand the influence of mainstream press, thus enhancing the role and position of the VNA in the Vietnamese press.



On its 10th founding anniversary, the e-newspaper was awarded the Labour Order, second class.



On the occasion, VietnamPlus debuted its chatbot, a new step forward in applying advances of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR). After a trial period, the chatbot will be officially launched at the end of November 2018. -VNA