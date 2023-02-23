Culture - Sports Keeping the sound of traditional Khen alive Khen (panpipes) plays a significant role in the culture and spiritual life of the Mong ethnic minority people in the northernmost province of Ha Giang. People have therefore spared no effort to make khen and teach younger generations how to play the instrument.

Culture - Sports WBA Asia Boxing Championship to take place in Vietnam for first time Three continental-level matches of the WBA Asia Boxing Championship (LEAD: BORN TO LEAD) will take place at the Saigon Sports Club in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Boxing Federation (HBF) announced on February 22.

Culture - Sports Myriad events to mark 80th anniversary of Outline of Vietnamese Culture The 80th anniversary celebration of the Outline of Vietnamese Culture – the first platform on culture launched by the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1943 – will feature a seminar, an exhibition, an art programme, and a week-long film screening.