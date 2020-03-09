Business EVFTA to boost Vietnam’s growth in long term: GSO head The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), scheduled to become effective in July, will help improve Vietnam’s business and investment climate and boost its institutional reform, thus contributing to fostering its growth in a long term, according to an official.

Business PetroVietnam exceeds two-month exploitation target The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has reported that its exploitation in the first two months of 2020 exceeded the set plan by 11.5 percent.

Business Support packages take effect, but need to be stronger Support packages from the Government and banks would contribute to partly reducing difficulties for enterprises affected by COVID-19, but stronger measures should be taken for the hardest-hit industries, experts said.

Business Aluminium, steel exporters urged to consider requesting tax exemption Firms which export derivative aluminium and steel to the US need to work with their partners on requesting tax exemption in case their products satisfied conditions for exclusion, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.