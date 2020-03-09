VN-Index hits rock bottom in past 18 years
Hanoi (VNA) – The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) took a nosedive to close at 835.49 points on March 9, recording the worst slump since 2002.
Experts attributed the plunge to the negative impact of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in the world and Vietnam.
On the HoSE during the course of the day, there were only 34 advancing codes, 386 in decline and 14 other went flat.
Notably, all stocks in the VN30, comprising of those with the highest market capitalisation and liquidity on the HoSE, suffered losses on the day.
Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) settled at 106.34 points, with 29 increasing and 148 decreasing codes.
Foreign investors sold shares worth 229.61 billion VND (9.91 million USD) on the HoSE and 2 billion VND on the HNX./.