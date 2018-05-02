Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index falls 21.18 points to close at 1,029.08 points on May 2(Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index fell 21.18 points to close at 1,029.08 points on May 2 when the stock market reopened following the National Reunification Day and the International Labour Day.More than 183 million shares were traded on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange at total value of over 5.7 trillion VND (250.8 million USD) on the day.In large-cap stock group, PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation shares (GAS) and Vietinbank (CTG) hit the floor. The worst decliners in the VN30 basket included Bao Viet Holdings (BVH), which was down 5,000 VND per share.Meanwhile, Vingroup (VIC), Vinamilk (VNM) and Vietcombank (VCB) closed its trading day with decreases ranging from 500 VND -1,800 VND per share. In stark contrast, green colour dominated shares of Masan Group Corporation (MSN) and Sabeco (SAB) until the end of the day.In the basket, there were 22 declining codes, one moving sideways and seven others advanced.The VN30-Index experienced a drop of 15.13 points to 1,012.84 points. There were 58 million units traded on the market, worth more than 2.73 trillion VND (119.24 USD).On the northern bourse, the HNX-Index declined 1.67 points to end at 120.97 points. A total 45.6 million shares were traded on the Hanoi Stock Exchange for 695 billion VND (30.58 USD).The UPCoM Index on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) lost 0.64 point to close at 55.92 points. Nearly 19 million units were traded at a value of 326 billion VND (14.34 million USD).-VNA