Culture - Sports Vietnamese, Russian agencies celebrate International Women’s Day Moscow’s regional public organisation for women’s rights protection “Women of our city”, the Vietnamese Association in Russia and the “Creation” Funding on March 4 organised a musical show to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Culture - Sports Football: Vietnam beat Qatar U20 Asian Cup Vietnam have gone top of Group B after a late goal from Nguyen Van Truong secured a 2-1 win over Qatar in their second match of the Asian Football Confederation U20 Asian Cup on March 4 night.

Culture - Sports Vietnam wins Miss Eco International 2023 Vietnamese representative Nguyen Thanh Ha has been crowned the winner of the 2023 Miss Eco International beauty pageant at a glittering final ceremony in Cairo.