The Vietnam Petrochemical and Fiber Joint Stock Company (VNPOLY) and Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) from China’s Taiwan have agreed to work together to produce drawn textured yarn (DTY) in Vietnam.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Petrochemical and Fiber Joint Stock Company (VNPOLY) and Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) from China’s Taiwan have agreed to work together to produce drawn textured yarn (DTY) in Vietnam.
A cooperation agreement to this effective was inked between the two companies’ representatives in Hanoi on January 20.
Under the agreement, SSFC will be in charge of providing raw materials and selling products, while VNPOLY with technical assistance so the Vietnamese firm can improve product quality and facilitating high-end market expansion.
Initially, the two sides will run at least 10 DTY production lines at VNPOLY and will gradually operate all DTY line in the future./.