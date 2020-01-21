Business Oil firm bags nearly 4.4 billion USD in 2019 The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has reported gross revenue of 102.82 trillion VND (nearly 4.4 billion USD) in 2019.

Business Vietnamese currency under bigger pressure in 2020 After being relatively stable last year, the foreign exchange rate of the Vietnamese dong against the US dollar is forecast to be under greater pressure in 2020 due to both internal and external headwinds.

Business Tho Xuan Airport welcomes first wide-body aircraft The second Bamboo Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft carrying passengers from Ho Chi Minh City landed at Tho Xuan airport in the north central province of Thanh Hoa last weekend, making it the first wide-body aircraft to arrive at the airport.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND/USD on January 21, up 3 VND from the previous day.