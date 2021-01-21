Hai made the announcement during a conference to launch tasks in 2021, hosted by the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee on January 20.

All localities in the province are covered by 3G, 4G and mobile broadband, he said, and internet subscribers account for 65 percent of the population.

The province ranked seventh out of 63 cities and provinces last year in information technology (IT) application and third regarding administration modernisation in the Public Administrative Reform Index, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

An Giang will this year bolster the application of tourism management and promotions, digital transformation programme and infrastructure investment in the postal sector and logistics at large, and e-commerce. It will also strive to set up a concentrated IT zone.

After telecoms providers conducted commercial 5G trials in cities such as Hanoi and HCM City, many provinces sent recommendations to MIC to allow carriers to deploy 5G in their urban areas, industrial zones, and key areas.

Responding to the requests, the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority under MIC said that based on testing results and proposals from businesses, the ministry would study and license mobile businesses to deploy 5G, prioritising industrial parks, high-tech parks, and IT to focus on implementing innovative digital technologies./.