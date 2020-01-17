VN’s national forest stewardship standard effective from May
The National Forest Stewardship Standard (NFSS) for Vietnam has been launched and will be effective from May 1 this year, according to the Vietnam Office of the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).
Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)
“The National Standard for Vietnam is a comprehensive tool developed specifically for forests in this country to allow them to be well-managed now and in the future, and to promote the responsible sourcing of forest products,” said FSC Asia Pacific Regional Director Cindy Cheng at the launch event earlier this month.
“Applying this new standard will enable FSC certificate holders to gain greater access to global markets by proving their commitment to good forest management, and the positive impact that their operations have on the environment, as well as the communities and workers who depend on these forests,” she added.
“With 199,000 hectares of forests already certified by FSC in Vietnam, we hope that now, more forest managers, processors, brands and retailers along the value chain will see the importance and benefits of FSC certification.”
This standard applies to all forest operations seeking FSC certification within Vietnam. It covers natural forests, plantations and small and low-intensity managed forests.
Many organisations have played a role in developing the NFSS for Vietnam, including the Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VNFOREST); the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; WWF Vietnam; the Forest Certification for Ecosystem Services (ForCES) project; the German Development Cooperation Agency (GIZ) GmbH Ecosystem Services project; the Research Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification (SFMI); and more.
The Forest Stewardship Council is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting responsible forest management around the world. Officially founded in 1994 with a mission to stop global deforestation, the FSC certification scheme ensures that forests products are responsibly managed and harvested.
Vietnam is the third largest wood exporter in Asia./.