Vietnam National University-HCM City’s articles published in int'l journals rise
Vietnam National University-HCM City (VNUHCM) had more than 2,500 scientific articles published in domestic and international journals as of October, according to its recent report.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNUHCM)
HCM City (VNA) - Vietnam National University-HCM City (VNUHCM) had more than 2,500 scientific articles published in domestic and international journals as of October, according to its recent report.
Of the number, more than 600 articles were published in international journals, an increase of nearly 32 percent compared to the same period last year.
VNUHCM academics have been working with their counterparts at local and international scientific and technological organisations to publish their research.
This has helped increase VNUHCM's international university rankings. The school, for instance, this year climbed 58 spots to 143rd in the London-based education consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2020 compared to 2016.
The school is also listed in the top 1001 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and is the only Vietnamese university listed in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020.
VNUHCM has 65 joint bachelor's and master's degree programmes with foreign universities, including 46 percent in the technical sector and the rest in the social sector.
For the 2018-22 period, VNUHCM is carrying out a project to develop education in the 4.0 industry era that incorporates the CDIO approach (conceiving-designing-implementing-operating), which is a standard educational framework used to achieve comprehensive development of knowledge, skills, virtue and capacity for students./.
