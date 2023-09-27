The membership marks an important step forward in international integration and cooperation of the VNX, contributing to promoting and attracting foreign investment in the domestic stock market.

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Market (HOSE) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) that are subsidiaries of the VNX will also benefit from the membership.

Last year on April 22, VNX became a member of the Asian and Oceanian Stock Exchanges Federation – a non-profit organisation founded in 1990 with 17 regional stock exchanges as its members./.

VNA