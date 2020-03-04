Volcanic eruption forces Indonesia airport closure hinh anh 1The eruption lasts about eight minutes, according to Indonesia’s Geology and Volcanology Research Agency. (Source: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia had to close Adi Soemarmo International Airport in Central Java on March 3 following the eruption of Mount Merapi, a local official has said.

The phenomenon lasted about eight minutes, according to Indonesia’s Geology and Volcanology Research Agency.

Indonesian authorities warned people to not go into the three-kilometer radius around the volcano. 

The 2.930-metre mountain, located near the cities of Yogyakarta and Solo, is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia. 

Its eruptions in 2010 killed over 350 people./.
VNA