World Thailand predicts rice prices to rise until mid-year Rice prices will rise until the middle of the year as consumers around the world are beefing up their stockpiles, while China will not increase their exports for food security to deal with the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) forecast.

World Singapore February manufacturing shrinks Singapore’s manufacturing shrank in February at the fastest pace in more than five years, reflecting the disruption caused by the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

World Cambodia’s rice exports surge in first two months Cambodian rice exports to international markets grew by more than 21 percent in the first two months of this year despite global concerns over the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

World Singapore to help firms seize opportunities abroad Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing outlined five measures in which the government will help firms seize opportunities abroad, while addressing the parliament on March 3.