Volcanic eruption forces Indonesia airport closure
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia had to close Adi Soemarmo International Airport in Central Java on March 3 following the eruption of Mount Merapi, a local official has said.
The phenomenon lasted about eight minutes, according to Indonesia’s Geology and Volcanology Research Agency.
Indonesian authorities warned people to not go into the three-kilometer radius around the volcano.
The 2.930-metre mountain, located near the cities of Yogyakarta and Solo, is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia.
Its eruptions in 2010 killed over 350 people./.