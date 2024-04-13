Culture - Sports Festivals fuel local development in Vietnam Events and festivals are gaining traction as a popular strategy for development of localities across Vietnam, not only contributing to socio-economic growth but also creating focal points for tourism activity.

Culture - Sports ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition 2024 to promote friendship The Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will collaborate with relevant agencies to organise the ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition 2024.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Book Day promotes reading culture value The Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day opened in Bac Ninh city of the northern province of the same name on April 12.