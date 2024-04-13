Volleyballer Thuy confirmed to make history with a deal playing in Turkey
Vietnamese most successful volleyball player Tran Thi Thanh Thuy will make a new high note in career as she will join the world’s strongest league in the next few weeks.
Tran Thi Thanh Thuy will be the first Vietnamese playing in Europe after signing a deal with a Turkish club. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) -
The manager of VTV Binh Dien Long An has confirmed that the outside hitter will sign a 10-month loan contract and compete for a Turkish club this summer.
The club's name and deal details have not been disclosed yet. But local media reported that it was Kuzeyboru Spor Club which finished fifth in the 2023-2024, three places up compared to their previous season.
Kuzeyboru Spor was established in 2002. It is currently under coach Mehmet Bedestenlioglu, former head coach of the national team. He used to work at strong sides such as PTT Spor and Galatasaray.
At Kuzeyboru Spor, Thuuy will have to vie for an official place against strong athletes playing at same position such as American Sarah Parsons, Turkish Tugba Senoglu and Ezgi Akyaldiz, and Bosnian Edina Begic.
Standing at 1.93m, Thuuy will be the tallest member of the team which have many players taller than 1.85m.
Thuuy will end her contract with Japanese side PFU BlueCats this month after four years in which she played important role in the team's achievement. She will return home to compete at the VTV9-Binh Dien Cup in May. The player who has nurtured her Turkey dream for a long time of will move to the new club in August.
"Thuy will begin her serve for the club in October. Our deal has been nearly completed and as her club managers we totally support Thuuy to develop her career abroad," said Ngo Van Dong, General Director of Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, owner of VTV Binh Dien Long An Club.
"Thuy's new club is rich in desire and shows its goodwill in having her in their line-up. It will be a good environment for Thuuy to develop and later return to help Vietnamese volleyball."
Thuy, 26, will become the first Vietnamese athletes in history taking part in Europe. Especially, Turkey is currently the world No 1 of women's volleyball with the domestic league being home to many leading athletes of the world such as Tijana Boskovic, Gabi and Zehra Gunes./.