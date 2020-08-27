Business MoIT urges plastic producers to apply for anti-dumping duty exemption The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged plastic producers to apply for exemptions from anti-dumping duty on the ministry’s public service e-portal at https://dichvucong.moit.gov.vn or to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese firms urged to embrace digital transformation to boost exports Vietnamese firms regardless of their scale need to get up to speed on digital transformation to enable them to further penetrate global markets, a webinar heard on August 26.

Business Agro-forestry-fisheries exports reach over 26 billion USD in first eight months Exports of agro-forestry-fisheries products were worth 26.1 billion USD in the first eight months of 2020, a fall of 0.9 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has reported.

Business Eight-month FDI attraction hits 19.54 billion USD Vietnam attracted 19.54 billion USD worth of FDI as of August 20, down 13.7 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.