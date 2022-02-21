Volume of goods through seaports up 7 percent in first two months
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s seaports handled an estimated 117 million tonnes of commodities in the first two months of 2022, posting a year-on-year rise of 7 percent, the Vietnam Maritime Administrative (VMA) reported.
Of the figure, the volume of exports was estimated to hit over 30 million tonnes, up nearly 13 percent, while the volume of imports reached over 33 million tonnes, down about 3 percent, and that of domestic goods was 53 million tonnes, up over 11 percent.
In February alone, the volume of goods via seaports hit about 53 million tonnes, 7 percent higher than that of the same period last year, with the highest recorded in exports, at 13 percent, the VMA said.
Notably, the volume of container cargo through seaports in the month decreased slightly by 1 percent from the same period last year to an estimated 1.6 million TEUs.
Accordingly, exports reached an estimated 528,000 TEUs, down 5 percent year-on-year; domestic goods at 525,000 TEUs, down 7 percent, and imports at 578,000 TEUs, up 9 percent.
In January, container cargo via seaports also witnessed a 1-percent decline, reaching over 2 million TEUs./.