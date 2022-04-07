Society Intersection at Vietnam-Lao border gate relocated Representatives of the National Border Committee under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the National Boundary Committee under the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 6 signed the minutes to relocate the intersection between Hong Van border gate in Vietnam's Thua Thien-Hue province and Co Tai border gate in the Lao province of Salavan.

Society Five major cities to limit use of motorbikes after 2030 Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has just approved a new resolution on traffic safety and order for the 2022-25 period, which will look into limiting motorbikes in five major cities of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Can Tho, and HCM City.

Society Embassy asks for facts on missing Vietnamese student in Israel The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel is working closely with local agencies to clarify the fate of a Vietnamese student, named Nguyen Hai Binh, who is believed to have died in Israel, said Ambassador Do Minh Hung.