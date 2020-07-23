Society Book on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty released in Japan A book on Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagoes has been translated into Japanese by Professor Kazutaka Hashimoto from the Kanto Gakuin University and released in the country.

Society Violations of land regulations decrease In the first half of this year, inspectors in Vietnam found land violations valued at 31.149 trillion VND (1.35 billion USD) and covering 3,432ha after conducting nearly 77,000 inspections, the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam announced on July 22.

Society Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop was honoured on July 23 with the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” insignia from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).