Society Tan Son Nhat Airport tightens security for holidays Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport are increasing deployment of personnel during the upcoming holidays to ensure smooth movement of people and vehicles.

Society Poverty in Vietnam declines substantially over past decade: WB Poverty in Vietnam declined substantially between 2010 and 2020, according to a report released by the World Bank (WB) on April 28.

Society HCM City opens Thu Thiem 2 bridge Thu Thiem 2 bridge linking Thu Duc city and District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City opened to traffic on April 28.

Society Seven Vietnamese universities listed in THE's Impact Rankings 2022 Seven Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2022 released by the Times Higher Education (THE) on April 28.