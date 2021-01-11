Society Bright future of sustainable development ahead for Phu Quoc city: official Huynh Quang Hung, Chairman of the Phu Quoc City People’s Committee, talks to the Vietnam News Agency on the establishment of Phu Quoc city – the country’s first island city.

Society Free shelter for kidney failure patients in Vinh Long A kindhearted couple in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long has run a free shelter for kidney dialysis patients and their relatives for more than two years, sharing their financial burden and giving them a second home.

Society Exchange programme raises 6.42 million USD for child care activities Nearly 149 billion VND (6.42 million USD) was raised for poor and disadvantaged children during the 14th edition of the “Mua xuan cho em” (Spring for children) exchange programme held in Hanoi on January 10.