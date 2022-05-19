Society President Ho Chi Minh remembered abroad The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on May 19 held an incense-offering ceremony to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on his 132nd birthday.

Vietnamese language included in Korean school's career counseling for students The Vietnamese language has since 2019 been taught at the Myeonmok High School in the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Seoul capital, making this the first non-specialised school in the RoK to teach the language to high school students.

Vietnam, Denmark forge people-to-people exchange Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi has suggested the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark and the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Association (DAVIFO) coordinate with relevant agencies in organising forums for young people of the two countries to serve as nucleus for their bilateral ties.