Volunteers from Isarel’s Heroes for Life take a group photo with students from Sa Pa Town Primary School. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – A group of volunteers from Israel’s "Heroes for Life" arrived at the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 24 and started to teach English to local children and conduct other activities in the locality.



The 22-strong group will team up with 20 students of the Thai Nguyen University’s branch in Lao Cai in teaching English and other subjects in English for more than 1,000 primary and secondary students until November 3.



The volunteers will take part in extracurricular activities with local students as well as take over other jobs to meet the schools’ demands.



Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer said the activity offers a chance to popularise Vietnam’s potential tourist destinations to people in his.



It is also part of an annual programme of the Israeli Embassy in Vietnam, Mayer noted, adding that he expects more volunteers will join the activity in the future.





Israeli volunteers play games with local students. (Photo: VNA)

Members of the voluntary group will return after one year to continue the activity and maintain their connection with the locality.



"Heroes for Life" is a volunteer organisation founded by young Israeli military veterans, including those who have completed their military service. They volunteer to work in developing countries to spread the message of love and peace. Each year, the organisation sends hundreds of volunteers on missions in South American, Africa and Asia countries./.