Society Top 10 events that shape Hanoi city in 2019 The following are the top 10 events that shaped the development of the capital city of Hanoi as announced by the municipal Party Committee on December 27.

Society Another Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument inaugurated A Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument was inaugurated in the Cambodian province of Kampong Cham on January 28.

Society Sympathies extended to China over acute respiratory illness Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 27 sent sympathies to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang over the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that is raging in the country.

Society Student enlivens traditional theatre figures Nguyen Duc Huy has his own way of arousing interest in Vietnamese 'hat boi' (classical opera) – painting 'hat boi' characters in a chibi style.