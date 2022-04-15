The mascot and logo of SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Some 3,000 volunteers serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) have completed training, a representative of the organising board for the regional sporting event said on April 15.

Of them, about 1,900 will be working in Hanoi while the rest are assigned to 11 other host localities.

Nguyen Hai Duong, vice head of a sub-committee in charge of the ceremonies at the SEA Games 31, said the volunteers are primarily university students in good health conditions and having strong command of foreign languages.

The My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

They are to support delegations of officials, athletes, coaches, referees and foreign news agencies. Some of them will work as emcees and interpreters during competitions, medal ceremonies and related events, as well as working sessions and press conferences.

Nguyen Van Dung, a student of the Hanoi University, expressed his delight at his selection which he hopes to help him improve his communication skills.

For her part, Pham Phuong Thao, a student of the Hanoi Open University, said she hopes to promote Vietnamese people’s cordiality and love for peace to international friends through the SEA Games 31.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held from May 12-23 in 12 cities and province. The regional biennial event will see the participation of almost 10,000 athletes, coaches and officials of 40 sports./.